Alabama names ex-QB John Parker Wilson radio color analyst

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - Former Alabama and NFL quarterback John Parker Wilson is the new radio color analyst for Crimson Tide football games.

Jim Carabin, vice president and general manager of Crimson Tide Sports Marketing, also said Thursday Rashad Johnson will be the new sideline reporter. Chris Stewart is moving from that role to become host for the broadcasts.

Wilson started at quarterback for Alabama from 2006-08. He spent five years in the NFL with the Atlanta Falcons, Jacksonville Jaguars and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Wilson left Alabama as the school's career leader in passing and total yards, passing touchdowns, completions and attempts. He replaces Phil Savage.

Johnson, a former Tide All-American defensive back, is coming off an eight-year NFL career with the Arizona Cardinals and the Tennessee Titans. He came to Tuscaloosa as a walk-on running back.

