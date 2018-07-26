FIRST ALERT: Rain chances stay low through weekend

FIRST ALERT remains for asthma sufferers or those with breathing problems because a code orange air quality alert remains in effect until 6 p.m. Avoid the outdoors for long periods if you are a part of that sensitive group and are located in Shelby and or Jefferson County.

Temperatures are in the 90s and it doesn’t feel any hotter due to dew point temperatures in the lower 60s. The weather looks nice again for those going to Thirsty Thursday at Regions Field. Don’t forget to look southeast in the evening and see Mars the brightest looking star which is a planet near the moon.

Friday, the temperatures start in the upper 60s and rise into the lower 90s by the afternoon hours. There will be more stickiness to the air to the north of I-20 where a 30 percent chance for showers and storms exists as a front moves in later in the day. I think most areas will be able to see the full moon, which rises at 7:54 p.m. and also a bright Mars that will be even closer to the moon. Actually, Mars is supposed to be the closes to earth in 15 years on July 31.

On Saturday, storm chances climb to 20 percent and temperatures remain similar. The weather looks good for those going to the Counting Crows concert at Oak Mountain.

It gets stickier this weekend and especially next week as a front approaches and then stalls out because of a blocking pattern setting up. I have a 30% rain chance on Sunday, 50 percent on Monday, 70 percent on Tuesday and 50 percent the rest of the week.

