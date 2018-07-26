Kristen Stewart to lead Elizabeth Banks' 'Charlie's Angels' - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Kristen Stewart to lead Elizabeth Banks' 'Charlie's Angels'

(Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this May 14, 2018 file photo, Kristen Stewart poses for photographers at the premiere of the film "BlacKkKlansman" at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France. Stewart is set to s... (Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this May 14, 2018 file photo, Kristen Stewart poses for photographers at the premiere of the film "BlacKkKlansman" at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France. Stewart is set to s...

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Kristen Stewart is set to star in Elizabeth Banks' reboot of "Charlie's Angels." Sony Pictures on Thursday says Stewart's fellow Angels will be played by Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska.

Banks is directing, producing, co-writing and starring as Bosley in the new incarnation of the Angels saga.

Banks says in a statement that "Charlie's Angels" is one of the original brands to celebrate the empowered woman. The statement says this film will introduce a new era of modern and global Angels.

Sony Pictures will release the new "Charlie's Angels" in North American theaters in September 2019.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • 'Urban island effect' compounds Phoenix's sweltering heat

    'Urban island effect' compounds Phoenix's sweltering heat

    Thursday, July 26 2018 2:53 AM EDT2018-07-26 06:53:06 GMT
    Thursday, July 26 2018 7:42 PM EDT2018-07-26 23:42:25 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt York). In this Monday, July 23, 2018 photo, the sun beats down on downtown Phoenix. Already devilishly hot for being in the Sonoran desert, Arizona’s largest city is also an “urban heat island,” a phenomenon that pushes up temperatures i...(AP Photo/Matt York). In this Monday, July 23, 2018 photo, the sun beats down on downtown Phoenix. Already devilishly hot for being in the Sonoran desert, Arizona’s largest city is also an “urban heat island,” a phenomenon that pushes up temperatures i...

    Officials in Phoenix and other cities are tackling the challenges of urban heat islands, monitoring downtown temperatures, planting trees and using light-colored roofs to reflect solar rays.

    More >>

    Officials in Phoenix and other cities are tackling the challenges of urban heat islands, monitoring downtown temperatures, planting trees and using light-colored roofs to reflect solar rays.

    More >>

  • Attacker uses gun of Arizona state trooper to kill officer

    Attacker uses gun of Arizona state trooper to kill officer

    Thursday, July 26 2018 9:54 AM EDT2018-07-26 13:54:44 GMT
    Thursday, July 26 2018 7:42 PM EDT2018-07-26 23:42:20 GMT
    Arizona's public safety department director says a rookie state trooper still in training was fatally shot and a second trooper was wounded in a fight with a suspect along a highway in a Phoenix suburb.More >>
    Arizona's public safety department director says a rookie state trooper still in training was fatally shot and a second trooper was wounded in a fight with a suspect along a highway in a Phoenix suburb.More >>

  • Police: "High probability" doctor shot on bike was targeted

    Police: "High probability" doctor shot on bike was targeted

    Thursday, July 26 2018 1:30 PM EDT2018-07-26 17:30:51 GMT
    Thursday, July 26 2018 7:42 PM EDT2018-07-26 23:42:18 GMT
    Police say there's a "high probability" a Houston cardiologist who was fatally shot while riding his bicycle to work was targeted.More >>
    Police say there's a "high probability" a Houston cardiologist who was fatally shot while riding his bicycle to work was targeted.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly