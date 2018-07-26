Kristen Stewart to lead Elizabeth Banks' 'Charlie's Angels'

(Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this May 14, 2018 file photo, Kristen Stewart poses for photographers at the premiere of the film "BlacKkKlansman" at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France. Stewart is set to s...

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Kristen Stewart is set to star in Elizabeth Banks' reboot of "Charlie's Angels." Sony Pictures on Thursday says Stewart's fellow Angels will be played by Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska.

Banks is directing, producing, co-writing and starring as Bosley in the new incarnation of the Angels saga.

Banks says in a statement that "Charlie's Angels" is one of the original brands to celebrate the empowered woman. The statement says this film will introduce a new era of modern and global Angels.

Sony Pictures will release the new "Charlie's Angels" in North American theaters in September 2019.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.