Kristen Stewart to lead Elizabeth Banks' 'Charlie's Angeles' - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Kristen Stewart to lead Elizabeth Banks' 'Charlie's Angeles'

(Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this May 14, 2018 file photo, Kristen Stewart poses for photographers at the premiere of the film "BlacKkKlansman" at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France. Stewart is set to s... (Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this May 14, 2018 file photo, Kristen Stewart poses for photographers at the premiere of the film "BlacKkKlansman" at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France. Stewart is set to s...

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Kristen Stewart is set to star in Elizabeth Banks' reboot of "Charlie's Angels." Sony Pictures on Thursday says Stewart's fellow Angels will be played by Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska.

Banks is directing, producing, co-writing and starring as Bosley in the new incarnation of the Angels saga.

Banks says in a statement that "Charlie's Angels" is one of the original brands to celebrate the empowered woman. The statement says this film will introduce a new era of modern and global Angels.

Sony Pictures will release the new "Charlie's Angels" in North American theaters in September 2019.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • AP-NORC Poll: Latinos see health care communication barriers

    AP-NORC Poll: Latinos see health care communication barriers

    Thursday, July 26 2018 3:04 PM EDT2018-07-26 19:04:39 GMT
    Thursday, July 26 2018 6:01 PM EDT2018-07-26 22:01:15 GMT
    A new poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds more than half of Hispanic adults have had a difficult time communicating with a health care provider because of a language or...More >>
    A new poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds more than half of Hispanic adults have had a difficult time communicating with a health care provider because of a language or cultural barrier.More >>

  • Administration tries to meet deadline to reunite families

    Administration tries to meet deadline to reunite families

    Thursday, July 26 2018 2:43 AM EDT2018-07-26 06:43:27 GMT
    Thursday, July 26 2018 6:00 PM EDT2018-07-26 22:00:52 GMT
    (AP Photo/Eric Gay). Immigrants seeking asylum Natalia Oliveira da Silva and her daughter, Sara, 5, hug as they wait at a Catholic Charities facility, Monday, July 23, 2018, in San Antonio. Since their separation in late May, the girl had been at a she...(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Immigrants seeking asylum Natalia Oliveira da Silva and her daughter, Sara, 5, hug as they wait at a Catholic Charities facility, Monday, July 23, 2018, in San Antonio. Since their separation in late May, the girl had been at a she...

    Attention will now shift largely to the hundreds of children whose parents may have been deported and to how much time reunified parents in the United States should have to decide if they want to seek asylum.

    More >>

    Attention will now shift largely to the hundreds of children whose parents may have been deported and to how much time reunified parents in the United States should have to decide if they want to seek asylum.

    More >>

  • Auctioneer: Rosa Parks house has buyers, working out details

    Auctioneer: Rosa Parks house has buyers, working out details

    Thursday, July 26 2018 12:16 AM EDT2018-07-26 04:16:28 GMT
    Thursday, July 26 2018 6:00 PM EDT2018-07-26 22:00:31 GMT
    (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File). FILE - In this April 1, 2018 file photo, visitors view the rebuilt house of Rosa Parks at the WaterFire Arts Center in Providence, R.I. The house where Parks sought refuge in Detroit after fleeing the South will be auctio...(AP Photo/Steven Senne, File). FILE - In this April 1, 2018 file photo, visitors view the rebuilt house of Rosa Parks at the WaterFire Arts Center in Providence, R.I. The house where Parks sought refuge in Detroit after fleeing the South will be auctio...
    The house where Rosa Parks sought refuge after fleeing the South amid death threats is going up for auction with a minimum bid of $1 million.More >>
    The house where Rosa Parks sought refuge after fleeing the South amid death threats is going up for auction with a minimum bid of $1 million.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly