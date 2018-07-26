Talladega Superspeedway announces $50M infield development project

Talladega Superspeedway's 50th birthday will be a big one.
Track officials announced a $50 million expansion - the track's largets construction project. The project is intended to intensify the fan experience.
The garage fanzone experience will allow fans to move along a walkway under the same roof and just feet away from racecar bays.
The project will also include 300 new premium RV spaces with power and water, and an oversize tunnel near turn 3 for those vehicles to enter the track 24 hours a day.
The project is due for completion in fall 2019.
In our new Garage Fan Zone Experience, we're introducing a modern, one-of-a-kind Open Air Club:— Talladega Superspeedway (@TalladegaSuperS) July 26, 2018
? 35,000 sq ft
? Situated between 2 Cup garages
? Open to fan garage viewing walkways
? 41 ft video board
? 740 sq ft bar
? Wi-Fi throughout#TransformationTSS pic.twitter.com/htdOA66uPs
