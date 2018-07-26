Talladega Superspeedway announces $50M infield development proje - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Talladega Superspeedway announces $50M infield development project

TALLADEGA, AL (WBRC) -

Talladega Superspeedway's 50th birthday will  be a big one.

Track officials announced a $50 million expansion - the track's largets construction project. The project is intended to intensify the fan experience.

The garage fanzone experience will allow fans to move along a walkway under the same roof and just feet away from racecar bays.

The project will also include 300 new premium RV spaces with power and water, and an oversize tunnel near turn 3 for those vehicles to enter the track 24 hours a day.

The project is due for completion in fall 2019.

