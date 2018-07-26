The best alarm clock apps for Android and iOS

By Mark Jansen



Let’s face it, getting up in the morning is a challenge. If you’re like most people, you’ve already mastered the fine art of hitting the snooze button in your sleep, only to find yourself rushing out the door when you finally do manage to wake up. Luckily, there is no shortage of alarm clock apps for you to try out.

If you have been having trouble waking up to get the day started, here’s our selection of the best alarm clock apps available for iPhone and Android devices.

Uhp Alarm Clock Is the threat of peer mockery the only thing that will persuade you to give up five extra minutes at the start of the day? Then do we have the alarm clock for you. Uhp Alarm has a gorgeous design, with the option to color days differently. It also has many of the features you’ll find in other apps, including the ability to restrict how many snoozes you get, weather info, and the ability to use iTunes songs as your alarm tone. But what really sets Uhp Alarm Clock apart from the rest is the fact that it will publicly shame you if you don’t get out of bed. That’s right, Uhp will refuse to turn your alarm off if you don’t get up and get out of bed when your alarm is going off — and worst of all, it will post to your social media accounts to let everyone know how lazy you’re being. So if you can’t bear to let your friends and family know how slothful you are, you’d best get out of bed and over to that coffee machine. Download now for: iPhone

Snap Me Up No one really believes those “just got out of bed” selfies are the real thing — but what if they were? What if your alarm turning off relied on you snapping a photo of your sleepy face? For one thing, we’re not so sure we’d be happy sharing those, but Snap Me Up has you take those selfies anyway. That’s right — the only way to dismiss this alarm is to snap a sleepy selfie. When your alarm goes off, you’ll be prompted to move to a lighter area so you can take an early morning selfie, and then you’ll have the option to share it with the world. It’s a fun option, and certainly a different way to wake up. There’s also a dream diary included in the app, but it’s otherwise a little feature-bare compared to some other apps on this list. Still, if you’re looking for a different way to wake up that doesn’t involve solving math problems, then given Snap Me Up a try. Download now for: Android

Gentle Alarm A lot of of alarm clocks quickly and ruthlessly launch you out of sleep, firing a blast of full volume sound into your relaxing bedroom, waking you up with a start and making your poor heart go ten to the dozen. But there’s an easier way. Gentle Alarm aims to raise you out of your slumber by slowly increasing the volume of your alarm, waking you up over time and hopefully waking you up more smoothly. It’s an old-looking app and hasn’t seen an update in over two years now, but it still works, and it comes with plenty of exceptional features. You can set a specific sound to wake you up from Gentle Alarm’s large list, or you can use your own music — and you can select a single track, an album, or a random selection from your whole collection. If you’re worried that you might sleep through such a rising tone, there’s a “safe alarm” feature that blasts your alarm at full volume after the gentle alarm has failed, and you can set the phone to give you a small math puzzle or other challenge to prove that you’re awake enough to turn off your alarm. Pretty much all the features have customization options too, making this a tinkerer’s playground. Gentle Alarm is only available for Android, but something like Progressive Alarm Clock is a good iOS alternative. Download now for: Android

Sleep Cycle If you’re looking for an app that both tracks your sleep and wakes you up in the morning, Sleep Cycle may be the perfect alarm for you. Sleep Cycle uses your phone’s microphone and accelerometer to track your sleep patternsand uses this data in conjunction with your alarm to gently wake you up in the morning. While awareness of your sleep patterns can help you wake up refreshed in the morning, don’t obsess over it if you oversleep or wake up too early; researchers believe that people who use sleep trackers sometimes have less restful sleep because they worry too much about their sleep patterns. Sleep Cycle can be a little persnickety; you will need to test placing it in different areas to get the best results. Sleep Cycle does seem to work a little better for solo sleepers because pets and partners can confuse the app. If you like Sleep Cycle, there are many more advanced sleep trackers that you can check out. Download now for: Android iPhone

Alarmy Alarmy has the honor of being voted “world’s most annoying alarm” by users and publications around the world. If you’re the type of person who can wake up only to turn off the alarm and immediately fall back asleep, Alarmy may be the perfect alarm clock app for you. Alarmy requires you to complete a certain task to turn off your morning alarm. You can choose from shaking your phone or solving a math problem. If you really need a jolt out of bed, Alarmy also has a mode that requires you to take a picture of a certain room in your house to disable the alarm. Download now for: AndroidiPhone

Alarm Clock Xtreme While you’ll find that Alarm Clock Xtreme offers many of the same features as other alarm clock apps, it’s one of the few apps that manages to do them all really well. Alarm Clock Xtreme offers options to gently wake you up with an alarm that becomes increasingly louder. The app also has a math problem feature for those who need a little brain teaser to get out of bed. The snooze features on Alarm Clock Xtreme, however, are its biggest strengths. Alarm Clock Xtreme offers a choice of snooze methods, including an extra large snooze button, pressing the side buttons, or shaking the device. If you do choose to snooze, however, you can set the app up to decrease the duration of time between snooze taps, so you will be woken up more frequently. Download now for: Android

FreakyAlarm It’s a shame that FreakyAlarm is only available for iPhone because it offers so many awesome features. FreakyAlarm has a relentless notification system with a large catalog of annoying, yet effective alarms. There is also the option that requires you to solve a puzzle to turn off your alarm. And for the truly hard to wake up, you can turn on a FreakyAlarm that will require you to scan the barcodes of certain products if you want to disable the alarm. iPhone