Colts' fans welcome back Luck with standing ovation at camp - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Colts' fans welcome back Luck with standing ovation at camp

(AP Photo/Michael Conroy). Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck speaks with the media on the opening day of the NFL team's football training camp in Westfield, Ind., Wednesday, July 25, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy). Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck speaks with the media on the opening day of the NFL team's football training camp in Westfield, Ind., Wednesday, July 25, 2018.

By MICHAEL MAROT
AP Sports Writer

WESTFIELD, Ind. (AP) - Indianapolis Colts fans welcomed back Andrew Luck with a loud roar as he started throwing during the team's first training camp workout.

He was 2 of 6 with one interception during the first 11-on-11 drills.

It's the first time anyone outside the team or media has seen Luck throw a pass since he had surgery on his right shoulder in January 2017.

Some fans couldn't wait. They started lining up more than two hours before Thursday afternoon's practice began in a crowd full of Luck jerseys. Luck is coming back from a partially torn labrum in his right shoulder. New coach Frank Reich says Luck is under no practice restrictions though he will sit out some extra days at camp.

___

More AP NFL: https://pro32.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Deal requires Facebook to end discriminatory ad targeting

    Deal requires Facebook to end discriminatory ad targeting

    Wednesday, July 25 2018 3:42 PM EDT2018-07-25 19:42:19 GMT
    Thursday, July 26 2018 4:29 PM EDT2018-07-26 20:29:10 GMT
    Facebook and Washington state have reached a legally binding agreement that requires the tech giant to stop enabling advertisers to unlawfully discriminate in who sees their ads, something the company says it was...More >>
    Facebook and Washington state have reached a legally binding agreement that requires the tech giant to stop enabling advertisers to unlawfully discriminate in who sees their ads, something the company says it was doing already.More >>

  • AP-NORC Poll: Latinos see health care communication barriers

    AP-NORC Poll: Latinos see health care communication barriers

    Thursday, July 26 2018 3:04 PM EDT2018-07-26 19:04:39 GMT
    Thursday, July 26 2018 4:27 PM EDT2018-07-26 20:27:55 GMT
    A new poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds more than half of Hispanic adults have had a difficult time communicating with a health care provider because of a language or...More >>
    A new poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds more than half of Hispanic adults have had a difficult time communicating with a health care provider because of a language or cultural barrier.More >>

  • Hosts kicked off air for slur against Sikh attorney general

    Hosts kicked off air for slur against Sikh attorney general

    Thursday, July 26 2018 7:21 AM EDT2018-07-26 11:21:41 GMT
    Thursday, July 26 2018 4:27 PM EDT2018-07-26 20:27:46 GMT
    (Chris Pedota/The Record via AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2018, file photo, Gurbir Grewal is sworn in before testifying in front of the senate judiciary committee in Trenton, N.J. WKXW-FM radio hosts Dennis Malloy and Judi Franco are receiving he...(Chris Pedota/The Record via AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2018, file photo, Gurbir Grewal is sworn in before testifying in front of the senate judiciary committee in Trenton, N.J. WKXW-FM radio hosts Dennis Malloy and Judi Franco are receiving he...
    The nation's first Sikh-American attorney general is responding after two New Jersey radio hosts repeatedly referred to him as "turban man".More >>
    The nation's first Sikh-American attorney general is responding after two New Jersey radio hosts repeatedly referred to him as "turban man".More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly