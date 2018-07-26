LeBron James is doing a talk show for HBO - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

By Liam Mathews,

LeBron James' move to Hollywood is already paying off.

The NBA superstar -- who left the Cleveland Cavaliers for the Los Angeles Lakers earlier this month -- is producing and appearing on a talk show for HBO called The Shop, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Shop is a freeform conversation between notable people from the worlds of sports and entertainment as they hang out in a barbershop and candidly discuss whatever topics come up. "When I was a kid, being in barbershops meant listening to adults talk about sports, clothing, politics, music, everything happened in the shop," James told THR. "It was so real and so candid; no one had a sense of, well I can't be myself here. That's how The Shop became an idea." The Shop originally streamed on James' entertainment website Uninterrupted.

The first episode was shot last week and will air Aug. 28. It features James, his business partner and co-creator Maverick Carter, Snoop Dogg, New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, Los Angeles Sparks star Candace Parker and Jon Stewart.

James is scheduled to appear in the first three episodes. The show will be produced when James is available to do it, so the episode count and broadcast schedule is open-ended.

The Shop premieres Saturday, Aug. 28 at 11/10c on HBO.

