Michael Buble, Luisana Lopilato welcome baby girl

By MESFIN FEKADU

AP Music Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - Michael Buble and Luisana Lopilato are the now the proud parents of a baby girl.

Buble's representative tells The Associated Press that Vida Amber Betty was born Wednesday in Vancouver. She is 6 pounds, 1 ounce.

Buble and Lopilato have two sons, Elias and Noah. Lopilato, an Argentine TV actress, posted a photo of her baby girl's hand Thursday on Instagram.

Buble's rep says the family is "beyond overjoyed."

Vida's middle names are in honor of her parents' mothers: Amber is Buble's mother's name, while Lopilato mother's name is Betty.

Buble, who is Canadian, is a four-time Grammy winner with hits like "Haven't Met You Yet."

