Brewers acquire closer Joakim Soria from White Sox - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Brewers acquire closer Joakim Soria from White Sox

(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill). Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Joakim Soria throws during the ninth inning of the team's baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday, July 24, 2018, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill). Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Joakim Soria throws during the ninth inning of the team's baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday, July 24, 2018, in Anaheim, Calif.

MILWAUKEE (AP) - The Milwaukee Brewers have acquired veteran closer Joakim Soria from the Chicago White Sox in exchange for two pitching prospects.

The 34-year-old Soria was 0-3 with a 2.56 ERA and 16 saves in 40 relief appearances with the rebuilding White Sox this season. He recorded 49 strikeouts in 38.2 innings as opponents batted just .230. Over his last 25 outings, Soria posted a 0.74 ERA and held opponents to a .161 batting average with 32 strikeouts in 24.1 innings.

The two-time All-Star owns a career record of 28-34 with a 2.84 ERA and 220 saves in 613 games, all coming in relief. The right-handed Mexican has 662 strikeouts in 612.1 innings pitched since his debut in the majors in 2007.

Milwaukee trailed the Chicago Cubs by 2 ½ games entering play Thursday.

The White Sox received left-handed pitcher Kodi Medeiros and right-handed pitcher Wilber Perez. Medeiros, a 2014 draft pick, was pitching at Double-A Biloxi this season while Perez was pitching for the Dominican Summer League Brewers.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

