The Latest: Trump tells Iowa farmers he's 'opened up Europe'

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). Ivanka Trump, right, and Gov. Kim Reynolds, R-Iowa, center, look on as President Donald Trump holds up a "Make Our Farmers Great Again" hat during a roundtable discussion on workforce development at Northeast Iowa Community Colle...
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump participates in a tour of an advanced manufacturing lab with Ivanka Trump, second from left, and Gov. Kim Reynolds, R-Iowa, third from left, at Northeast Iowa Community College, Thursday, July 26, 2018, in ...

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) - The Latest on President Donald Trump (all times local):

1:50 p.m.

President Donald Trump is claiming a trade breakthrough with European allies as he visits Iowa, a state where farmers are suffering under tariffs imposed by China in retaliation for Trump's protectionist policies.

Trump tells an audience at Northeast Iowa Community College that, "We just opened up Europe for you."

He says farmers will now have access to a big, new market and he is taking credit for the change.

The comments come a day after Trump's meeting with European Union Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker (zhahn-KLOHD' YUN'-kur). The U.S. and EU agreed to open talks to tear down trade barriers, and Trump said the EU agreed to buy more soybeans from American farmers.

Trump has enacted tariffs that have been criticized by farmers and manufacturers who warn a global trade war and retaliatory tariffs from countries like China, Mexico and Canada will damage their livelihoods.

1:30 p.m.

President Donald Trump plans to sign legislation to reauthorize a program that provides money for job training and related programs for students.

That's according to his daughter and adviser Ivanka Trump, who is with him at a workforce development event in Dubuque, Iowa.

Congress last authorized the Carl D. Perkins Career and Technical Education Act in 2006. Lawmakers passed the bill Wednesday.

Ivanka Trump says it will help 11 million students and workers across the country acquire the technical skills they need to thrive in an increasingly digital economy.

She says it will be "transformative" for education across the country.

After she said Trump will sign the measure into law next week, he joked: "Unless I don't sign it. Maybe I'll veto it."

