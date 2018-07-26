Promoter of failed event pleads guilty to new fraud charges - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Promoter of failed event pleads guilty to new fraud charges

NEW YORK (AP) - The promoter of a failed music festival has pleaded guilty to charges that could result in a prison sentence of over a decade.

The plea entered Thursday by Billy McFarland came after prosecutors brought new charges alleging he was selling fraudulent tickets to fashion, music and sporting events.

The 26-year-old McFarland, a Manhattan resident, previously had pleaded guilty to defrauding investors and vendors in the 2017 Fyre Festival in the Bahamas.

Manhattan U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman said in a statement that McFarland's latest plea shows his "disturbing pattern of deception."

McFarland admitted in court that he intended to defraud customers who bought tickets that didn't exist.

Sentencing was set for Sept. 17. A plea agreement calls for a sentence of between 11 years and 14 years in prison.



