The 10 Best Selfie Sticks

By Kailla Coomes



Content Provided by

There is no denying that humans love to take selfies (there is even a day officially dedicated to the art, June 21). But taking the best selfie requires patience, practice, and the right tools. While knowing whichselfie apps are the best is important, getting your hands on a proper selfie stick is necessary to take your selfie game to the next level. While they are banned at all Disney Parks, The Colosseum, Buckingham Palace, and the MOMA, there are a million other places where they will come in handy (even if using one still turns you into a minor public nuisance). With new options and configurations, extra functionality, and sturdy build quality, we rounded up some of our favorite selfie sticks for catching group or solo shots, anywhere and anytime. With one of these you’ll be taking perfect selfies in no time.

Part smartphone gimbal part selfie stick, the FeiyuTech’s Vimble 2 is the perfect combination of the two — and the professional’s choice when it comes to phone selfies. Not only do the gimbal motors stabilize the phone for video shooting, they also allow users to adjust the angle of the phone using the integrated controls, making it easier to get the right composition. You can also quickly change shooting direction form horizontal to vertical. Plus, the new trigger button has a quick setting function, leaving your hands free while shooting. The built-in micro USB port allows for easy charging.

Available at:

FeiyuTech

Amazon

This selfie stick is not only perfect for your phone, but also your GoPro. Features an adjustable head that allows for multiple shooting angles. A small self-portrait mirror at the top lets you know the correct position for taking photos.

Available at:

Amazon

A fully retractable selfie stick, the SelfieTIK is portable and stylish. Features Bluetooth capabilities and can be used with your iPhone, iPad, or Android device. The selfie stick also works as a remote, allowing you to take a photo from as far as 33 feet away from your phone. Charging time takes only 2 hours, but one full charge can take up to 40,00 photos and last up to 78 hours. The SelfieTIK weighs less than 4 ounces and includes an anti-lost alarm to prevent you from leaving your bag behind.

Available at:

SelfieTIK

Amazon

The Mighty Selfie Stick is probably the longest selfie stick you will find. At 10 feet the Mighty Selfie Stick is perfect for professional grade video and of course taking selfies. Features a steel tripod and Bluetooth remote device, with interchangeable mounts for GoPro, mobile, and digital cameras. Set up takes seconds and the strong phone mount can hold a phone up to 4.25-inches. Capture images and videos that you thought were only possible with a drone.

Available at:

Dynomighty

Amazon

The CliqueFie Mini comes in an array of colors, and reduces to a smaller size, so it easily fits in your purse or bag without scratching any of your personal belonging. The polarized steel pole construction is very lightweight, but still strong enough to support your phone. You can extend the selfie stick up to 28-inches, and it retracts to just 9-inches. Features a matching remote that is controlled by wireless Bluetooth. The simple one-button design is easy to operate and convenient for shooting a phone or video without downloading any apps.

Available at:

CliqueFie



helps readers keep tabs on the fast-paced world of tech with all the latest news, fun product reviews, insightful editorials, and one-of-a-kind sneak peeks.