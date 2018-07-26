FIRST ALERT remains for Jefferson, Shelby counties due to code orange air quality alert

Drier air continues to build in and it is feeling less sticky outside. It's still going to be a hot day and temperatures will rise into the lower 90s. FIRST ALERT remains for asthma sufferers or those with breathing problems because a code orange air quality alert is in effect until 6 p.m. Avoid the outdoors for long periods if you are a part of that sensitive group and are located in Shelby or Jefferson County. The chance for rain today is 10 percent. The weather looks nice again for those going to Thirsty Thursday at Regions field. Don’t forget to look southeast in the evening and see Mars, the brightest looking star, which is a planet near the moon.



Friday, the temperatures start in the upper 60s and rise into the lower 90s by the afternoon hours. There will be more stickiness to the air to the north of I-20 where a 30 percent chance for showers and storms exists as a front moves in later in the day. I think most areas will be able to see the full moon, which rises at 7:54 p.m. and also a bright Mars that will be even closer to the moon. Actually Mars is supposed to be the closest to earth it has been in 15 years on July 31.



On Saturday, storm chances climb to 20 percent and temperatures remain similar. The weather looks good for those going to the Counting Crows concert at Oak Mountain.



It gets stickier this weekend and especially next week as a front approaches and then stalls out because of a blocking pattern setting up. I have a 30 percent rain chance on Sunday, 50 percent on Monday, 70 percent on Tuesday and 50 percent the rest of the week.



Tracking much more comfortable air!

