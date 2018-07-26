Man arrested in connection with Birmingham homicide

A Birmingham man has been arrested in connection with a homicide investigation.
Deangelo Lumpkin, 29, was found dead at #40 5th Court South on July 22.
Authorities arrested Deonte Anton Porch, 28, Wednesday.
He is in the Jefferson County Jail.
