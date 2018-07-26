Man arrested in connection with Birmingham homicide - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Man arrested in connection with Birmingham homicide

Deonte Anton Porch (Source: Birmingham PD) Deonte Anton Porch (Source: Birmingham PD)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

A Birmingham man has been arrested in connection with a homicide investigation.

Deangelo Lumpkin, 29, was found dead at #40 5th Court South on July 22.

Authorities arrested Deonte Anton Porch, 28, Wednesday.

He is in the Jefferson County Jail.

