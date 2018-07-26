Loaded gun discovered at Birmingham airport

Police at the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport are investigating after a loaded firearm was discovered at a checkpoint Thursday morning.

A passenger was escorted from the checkpoint area after a Model 9 .32 caliber handgun was discovered in their carry-on luggage but TSA around 5 a.m.

Airport officers took possession of the bag.

“Passengers are responsible for the contents of bags they bring to the checkpoint,” said Mark Howell, TSA Regional Spokesperson. “Our advice is to look through bags thoroughly before coming to the airport to make sure there are no illegal or prohibited items.”

Firearms are prohibited in carry-on bags but may be carried in checked luggage if they have been declared to the airline and stored unloaded in a carrying case.

Those who violate the rule may face criminal and civil penalties, according to TSA.

This is the 27th firearm discovered at a checkpoint at the airport this year.

Click here for a list of items prohibited by TSA.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.