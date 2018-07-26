How to make your TV squeaky clean for not much green

If you own a TV of any kind, whether it’s a sparkling new 4K Ultra HD masterpiece or an aging SD TV, rest assured it will become dirty at some point. Before you go after it with the cleaning supplies, you should know how to clean your television without rendering it useless. Some manufacturers suggest using custom-made cleaners to touch up your display, but these are often just as expensive as they are unnecessary.
So instead of forking over your hard-earned cash, we suggest making your own solution using a mixture of water and isopropyl alcohol. This is the cheapest solution you can come by. Using mild and easily obtained products that aren’t harmful to your TV, the method detailed below is the cheapest solution you can employ, and just as importantly, it does a great job. Here’s what to do.
The first thing you’ll want to do is turnoff your TV and make sure it has a chance to cool down. Wait until it’s no longer warm to the touch before you proceed.
Next, dust the screen to remove any dirt particles and then wipe the screen with your soft, lint-free cloth to remove any residual dust. If you can’t see any visible smudges after you’re done dusting, stop here.
If your screen is still dirty, it’s time to make up your batch of cleaning solution. First, mix theisopropyl alcohol with water using a measuring cup, ensuring the solution is equal parts water and alcohol. If you don’t have a measuring cup, try using a juice glass or shot glass to measure quantities before mixing. In any case, just make sure you’re not overdoing it with the alcohol — the resulting solution shouldn’t be more than half alcohol or it can damage the display.
Dip your cloth into yournewly minted solution and ring it out to remove excess moisture. You want the cleaning cloth to be damp, but not wet. Afterward, gently wipe the damp cloth across your display.
Next, use thesecondlint-free cloth to dry your display. Don’t leave any moisture on it — you’ll want it to be completely dry before turning the TV back on.
