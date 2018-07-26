17-year-old girl from Hoover shot and killed in Sylacauga

Sylacauga police are investigating the shooting death of a 17-year-old girl from Hoover. (Source: Raycom Images)

Sylacauga police are investigating the shooting death of a 17-year-old girl from Hoover.

Casey Nicole Kizer was pronounced dead at Coosa Valley Medical Center.

Officers say the shooting happened just before midnight on Wednesday.

Her friend called 911 and told them Kizer had been shot and they were on their way to the hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sylacauga Police Department’s Investigation Division at (256) 401-2450 or (256) 401-2464.

You can also report information anonymously using the Sylacauga Police Department Tip Line at (256) 249-4716.

