Sky Castle: Heirloom tomato salad

Ingredients:

Arugula

Heirloom tomatoes

Charred pickled onions

Croutons

Kalamatta olives

Roasted garlic and red wine vinaigrette

Heirloom tomatoes are from Mentone

Roasted Garlic and red wine vinaigrette

1 cup red wine vinegar

2 cup blended oil

1/4 cup Dijon mustard

1/2 cup roasted garlic ( puréed )

Fresh thyme picked 1 tablespoon

Using a blender place all ingredients in blender except oil and slowly start to blend while pouring in the oil a little at a time until everything is incorporated.

