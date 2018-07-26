Sky Castle: Heirloom tomato salad

Ingredients:
Arugula
Heirloom tomatoes
Charred pickled onions
Croutons
Kalamatta olives
Roasted garlic and red wine vinaigrette
Heirloom tomatoes are from Mentone
Roasted Garlic and red wine vinaigrette
1 cup red wine vinegar
2 cup blended oil
1/4 cup Dijon mustard
1/2 cup roasted garlic ( puréed )
Fresh thyme picked 1 tablespoon
Using a blender place all ingredients in blender except oil and slowly start to blend while pouring in the oil a little at a time until everything is incorporated.
