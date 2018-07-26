Sky Castle: Heirloom tomato salad - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Sky Castle: Heirloom tomato salad

Heirloom Tomato Salad (Source: WBRC Video) Heirloom Tomato Salad (Source: WBRC Video)

Ingredients:

Arugula
Heirloom tomatoes
Charred pickled onions
Croutons
Kalamatta olives
Roasted garlic and red wine vinaigrette 

Heirloom tomatoes are from Mentone 

Roasted Garlic and red wine vinaigrette
1 cup red wine vinegar
2 cup blended oil
1/4 cup  Dijon mustard
1/2 cup roasted garlic ( puréed )
Fresh thyme picked 1 tablespoon 

Using a blender place all ingredients in blender except oil and slowly start to blend while pouring in the oil a little at a time until everything is incorporated. 

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly