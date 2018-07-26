Attacker uses gun of Arizona state trooper to kill officer

By TERRY TANG

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) - An attacker used the gun of an Arizona state trooper to shoot and kill a rookie officer in training and wound another trooper during a fight along an interstate in a Phoenix suburb, authorities said Thursday.

The shooting occurred after troopers responded to reports of a person throwing rocks late Wednesday at vehicles on Interstate 10 roughly 15 miles (24 kilometers) west of downtown Phoenix. A struggle followed with a third trooper who was not shot.

The suspect was taken into custody and transported to a hospital. Authorities did not release his name or the reason for his hospitalization.

The shooter used a gun "lost" by one of the troopers during the fight, which lasted for several minutes, Department of Public Safety Col. Frank Milstead said.

"We're all in a little bit of a state of shock," Milstead told reporters. "The DPS family is in mourning."

Trooper Tyler Edenhofer was killed just two months after graduating from the Department of Public Safety academy. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy.

Trooper Dalin Dorris was shot through the shoulder, treated at a hospital and released.

Trooper Sean Rodecap was injured, but not shot, in the fight and taken to a hospital for evaluation. He has since been released.

Milstead did not specify which trooper's gun was fired by the attacker or provide more details about the confrontation. An investigation was continuing.

Edenhofer's body was taken in a procession to the Maricopa County Medical Examiner's Office.

Gov. Doug Ducey ordered flags at all state office buildings to be flown at half-staff until sunset Friday in honor of Edenhofer.

"This tragedy is an all-too-real and heartbreaking reminder of the harm our heroic law enforcement officers face each and every day for the safety and well-being of Arizonans," Ducey said in a statement.

Eastbound lanes of I-10 were reopened early Thursday after being closed for about eight hours.

Associated Press writer Paul Davenport contributed to this report.

This version corrects that the trooper's last name is Edenhofer, not Endenhofer.

