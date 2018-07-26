Dubai police recover rare $20 million stolen blue diamond - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Dubai police recover rare $20 million stolen blue diamond

(Dubai Police via AP). This undated photo made available Thursday July 26, 2018, by Dubai Police, shows a rare $20 million blue diamond confiscated by Police in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Dubai police say they've recovered a rare $20 million blue dia... (Dubai Police via AP). This undated photo made available Thursday July 26, 2018, by Dubai Police, shows a rare $20 million blue diamond confiscated by Police in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Dubai police say they've recovered a rare $20 million blue dia...

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) - Dubai police say they've recovered a rare $20 million blue diamond that was stolen from a city company's vault and smuggled to Sri Lanka inside a pair of sneakers in a shoebox.

Police said Thursday a guard with the money transfer company secreted the diamond out of the vault on May 25 and passed it off to a relative who smuggled it out of the country.

After more than 100 interviews and the review of thousands of hours of CCTV footage - some showing the theft in progress - police say they were able to pinpoint the suspect.

Police say he was arrested elsewhere in the country but gave no other details.

It was not immediately clear how the diamond was recovered from Sri Lanka.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Donald Trump Jr., wife arrive at court for divorce hearing

    Donald Trump Jr., wife arrive at court for divorce hearing

    Thursday, July 26 2018 12:16 AM EDT2018-07-26 04:16:33 GMT
    Thursday, July 26 2018 9:13 AM EDT2018-07-26 13:13:15 GMT
    (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File). FILE - In this Monday, April 2, 2018, file photo, Donald Trump Jr., right, and Vanessa Trump, left, arrive to participate in the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washi...(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File). FILE - In this Monday, April 2, 2018, file photo, Donald Trump Jr., right, and Vanessa Trump, left, arrive to participate in the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washi...
    Donald Trump Jr. and his estranged wife Vanessa are expected to appear before a judge in New York City for a hearing in their divorce case.More >>
    Donald Trump Jr. and his estranged wife Vanessa are expected to appear before a judge in New York City for a hearing in their divorce case.More >>

  • Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame star vandalized

    Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame star vandalized

    Wednesday, July 25 2018 9:46 AM EDT2018-07-25 13:46:26 GMT
    Thursday, July 26 2018 9:13 AM EDT2018-07-26 13:13:05 GMT
    A vandal has destroyed President Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.More >>
    A vandal has destroyed President Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.More >>

  • New Jersey attorney general responds to 'turban man' comment

    New Jersey attorney general responds to 'turban man' comment

    Thursday, July 26 2018 7:21 AM EDT2018-07-26 11:21:41 GMT
    Thursday, July 26 2018 9:12 AM EDT2018-07-26 13:12:59 GMT
    (Chris Pedota/The Record via AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2018, file photo, Gurbir Grewal is sworn in before testifying in front of the senate judiciary committee in Trenton, N.J. WKXW-FM radio hosts Dennis Malloy and Judi Franco are receiving he...(Chris Pedota/The Record via AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2018, file photo, Gurbir Grewal is sworn in before testifying in front of the senate judiciary committee in Trenton, N.J. WKXW-FM radio hosts Dennis Malloy and Judi Franco are receiving he...
    The nation's first Sikh-American attorney general is responding after two New Jersey radio hosts repeatedly referred to him as "turban man".More >>
    The nation's first Sikh-American attorney general is responding after two New Jersey radio hosts repeatedly referred to him as "turban man".More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly