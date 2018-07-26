New Jersey attorney general responds to 'turban man' comment

The feud between Trump and his onetime legal "fixer," Michael Cohen, escalated when an audio recording of their 2016 pre-election conversation was released Tuesday by Cohen.More >>
The feud between Trump and his onetime legal "fixer," Michael Cohen, escalated when an audio recording of their 2016 pre-election conversation was released Tuesday by Cohen.More >>
Attention will now shift largely to the hundreds of children whose parents may have been deported and to how much time reunified parents in the United States should have to decide if they want to seek asylum.More >>
Attention will now shift largely to the hundreds of children whose parents may have been deported and to how much time reunified parents in the United States should have to decide if they want to seek asylum.More >>
It is unclear whether there will be enough support in the party to pass the impeachment resolution, as Republican leaders have not signed on to the effort and are unlikely to back it.More >>
It is unclear whether there will be enough support in the party to pass the impeachment resolution, as Republican leaders have not signed on to the effort and are unlikely to back it.More >>