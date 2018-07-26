New Jersey attorney general responds to 'turban man' comment - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

New Jersey attorney general responds to 'turban man' comment

(Chris Pedota/The Record via AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2018, file photo, Gurbir Grewal is sworn in before testifying in front of the senate judiciary committee in Trenton, N.J. WKXW-FM radio hosts Dennis Malloy and Judi Franco are receiving he... (Chris Pedota/The Record via AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2018, file photo, Gurbir Grewal is sworn in before testifying in front of the senate judiciary committee in Trenton, N.J. WKXW-FM radio hosts Dennis Malloy and Judi Franco are receiving he...

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - The nation's first Sikh-American attorney general is responding after two New Jersey radio hosts repeatedly referred to him as "turban man."

Gurbir Grewal (gur-BEHR' GRAY'-wahl) tweeted on Thursday that he's the 61st attorney general of New Jersey. He wrote: "I'm a Sikh American. I have 3 daughters. And yesterday, I told them to turn off the radio."

WKXW-FM hosts Dennis Malloy and Judi Franco made the comments Wednesday while discussing Grewal's recent order to suspend marijuana prosecutions in the state. Malloy and Franco acknowledged their words might be offensive, but Malloy said "if that offends you then don't wear the turban and maybe I'll remember your name."

The station, known as New Jersey 101.5, said it has taken them off the air and is investigating. The station says it will have further comment shortly.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Trump touts trade win in Illinois steel town as others lose

    Trump touts trade win in Illinois steel town as others lose

    Thursday, July 26 2018 1:26 AM EDT2018-07-26 05:26:27 GMT
    Thursday, July 26 2018 7:51 AM EDT2018-07-26 11:51:59 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson). In this June 28, 2018 photo, senior melt operator Randy Feltmeyer watches a giant ladle as it backs away after pouring its contents of red-hot iron into a vessel in the basic oxygen furnace as part of the process of producing ...(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson). In this June 28, 2018 photo, senior melt operator Randy Feltmeyer watches a giant ladle as it backs away after pouring its contents of red-hot iron into a vessel in the basic oxygen furnace as part of the process of producing ...
    President Donald Trump is set to visit an Illinois steel town east of St. Louis that he often has cited as an example of how his "American First" trade policy will help U.S. workers.More >>
    President Donald Trump is set to visit an Illinois steel town east of St. Louis that he often has cited as an example of how his "American First" trade policy will help U.S. workers.More >>

  • Centuries-old butternut tree topples in heavy rain, wind

    Centuries-old butternut tree topples in heavy rain, wind

    Thursday, July 26 2018 7:36 AM EDT2018-07-26 11:36:44 GMT
    Thursday, July 26 2018 7:41 AM EDT2018-07-26 11:41:07 GMT
    A centuries-old tree in Kinnelon, New Jersey, has been destroyed by heavy rain and strong wind.More >>
    A centuries-old tree in Kinnelon, New Jersey, has been destroyed by heavy rain and strong wind.More >>

  • Donald Trump Jr., wife due in court for divorce hearing

    Donald Trump Jr., wife due in court for divorce hearing

    Thursday, July 26 2018 12:16 AM EDT2018-07-26 04:16:33 GMT
    Thursday, July 26 2018 7:41 AM EDT2018-07-26 11:41:06 GMT
    (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File). FILE - In this Monday, April 2, 2018, file photo, Donald Trump Jr., right, and Vanessa Trump, left, arrive to participate in the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washi...(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File). FILE - In this Monday, April 2, 2018, file photo, Donald Trump Jr., right, and Vanessa Trump, left, arrive to participate in the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washi...
    Donald Trump Jr. and his estranged wife Vanessa are expected to appear before a judge in New York City for a hearing in their divorce case.More >>
    Donald Trump Jr. and his estranged wife Vanessa are expected to appear before a judge in New York City for a hearing in their divorce case.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly