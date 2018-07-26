Mickey: Hot, but not humid

We’ve enjoyed a couple of days with below average temperatures, however, now it is back to summer mode in Alabama. Highs should be reaching the low 90s this afternoon. Most areas should remain dry, with lots of sunshine for the remainder of the day. If you want to get a walk in after supper time, temperatures should quickly tumble into the low to mid 80s just after sunset. Overnight lows will be near 70°.

REST OF THE WEEK AND WEEKEND: We are expecting another mostly dry day tomorrow, with only a stray pop-up shower possible to the far south in the afternoon. The heat will be on the rise, although this will be more of a dry heat and not quite as muggy feeling. Highs will likely be in the low 90s, with a light north-northeast wind. The chance for isolated afternoon showers and storms will return area-wide for maybe Sunday. That said, I still think we will be in fine shape for lake and pool time this weekend. Any stray pop-ups will be limited to the afternoon and evening hours. Be sure to keep an eye out for lightning alerts on the weather app before heading out the door. It’s going to feel much hotter by Saturday as temperatures surge into the low to mid 90s in some areas.

FIRST ALERT FOR STORMS EARLY NEXT WEEK: The threat for heavy rain and storms will increase next week as a front arrives. I still think we will catch some periods of dry weather on Monday and Tuesday; however, scattered storms and showers will be likely each day. High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 80s.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.