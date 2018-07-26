Community, loved ones create memorial for longtime Tuscaloosa produce man killed in wreck

A community is mourning this morning and preparing to lay a longtime produce man in Tuscaloosa to rest. Woodie Sanders was killed in a car wreck last weekend.

Loved ones are remembering him in a long-lasting way. Close friends and family created a memorial site for the 86-year-old in Alberta City, where he sold his fresh veggies for nearly 30 years.

His nephew, James Harris, helped him sell his produce and said he was loved by thousands in the community.

Sanders died from a car accident that happened on Jack Warner Parkway Sunday.



Councilman Kip Tyner said he visited Sanders every Saturday for over 20 years.

Harris describes his reaction to the devastating news: “When I heard about it Monday it at least took me half a day to get over a state of shock. I was shocked,” he said.



Harris said his uncle's funeral will be held Saturday in his hometown of Holt.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.