Paul McCartney returns to Cavern Club for exclusive gig

LONDON (AP) - Paul McCartney is planning a return to the famous Liverpool club credited with being the birthplace of the Beatles.

McCartney is set to take the stage at the Cavern Club for an exclusive performance on Thursday. The Fab Four played at the cellar bar - now located across the street from its original venue - in their early years.

The Beatle dropped a hint about the gig during an appearance on Wednesday at the Liverpool Institute of Performing Arts.

He told Pulp frontman Jarvis Cocker, who was hosting a question and answer session, that "we have a little secret gig somewhere in Liverpool."

McCartney paid tribute to the other Beatles when asked about the best musicians he had ever worked with.

