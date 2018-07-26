3 Marion Co. inmates escape by overpowering correctional officer

Marion County authorities are searching for three inmates they say escaped custody by overpowering a guard.

Thomas Joe Green is 6-feet tall and 170-pounds. He has hazel eyes with brown hair. He was in custody on first-degree rape and second-degree escape charges. he has ties to Colbert Co. and Joiner, Arkansas.

Christopher Spain is 5-foot, 10-inches tall and weighs 165-pounds. He has hazel eyes and brown hair. He was in custody on first-degree theft of property, first-degree criminal mischief, second-degree theft of property and break and enter a vehicle. He has ties to Nauvoo and Jasper.

Leslie Dewayne Cameron is 5-foot, 11-inches tall and weighs 175-pounds with green eyes and brown hair. He has ties to Franklin County. He was in custody on false identity to obstruct justice and attempting to elude.

Anyone who comes into contact with them is asked to call the Marion Co. Sheriff's Department at 205-921-7433.

