3 Marion Co. inmates escape by overpowering correctional officer

Marion County authorities are searching for three inmates they say escaped custody by overpowering a guard.More >>
Marion County authorities are searching for three inmates they say escaped custody by overpowering a guard.More >>
This is also the third time in the past few years that Jesus Real Ministry has had to replace stolen items.More >>
This is also the third time in the past few years that Jesus Real Ministry has had to replace stolen items.More >>
The city of Birmingham passed legislation to raise the city's minimum wage from $7.25 to $10.10 an hour in 2016,.but state legislators took that power away days later.More >>
The city of Birmingham passed legislation to raise the city's minimum wage from $7.25 to $10.10 an hour in 2016,.but state legislators took that power away days later.More >>
The training is part of a free monthly program to educate people about Narcan. This comes at a time when opioid overdoses continue to claim thousands of lives.More >>
The training is part of a free monthly program to educate people about Narcan. This comes at a time when opioid overdoses continue to claim thousands of lives.More >>
What can you do to get help on your hospital bill?More >>
What can you do to get help on your hospital bill?More >>