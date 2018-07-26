3 Marion Co. inmates captured after overpowering guard - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

3 Marion Co. inmates captured after overpowering guard

Christopher Spain, Thomas Green and Leslie Cameron (Source: Marion Co. Sheriff's Department) Christopher Spain, Thomas Green and Leslie Cameron (Source: Marion Co. Sheriff's Department)
MARION COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -

UPDATE: All three inmates are back in custody, according to authorities. 

ORIGINAL STORY: Marion County authorities are searching for three inmates they say escaped custody by overpowering a guard. 

Thomas Joe Green is 6-feet tall and 170-pounds. He has hazel eyes with brown hair. He was in custody on first-degree rape and second-degree escape charges. he has ties to Colbert Co. and Joiner, Arkansas. 

Christopher Spain is 5-foot, 10-inches tall and weighs 165-pounds. He has hazel eyes and brown hair. He was in custody on first-degree theft of property, first-degree criminal mischief, second-degree theft of property and break and enter a vehicle. He has ties to Nauvoo and Jasper.

Leslie Dewayne Cameron is 5-foot, 11-inches tall and weighs 175-pounds with green eyes and brown hair.  He has ties to Franklin County. He was in custody on false identity to obstruct justice and attempting to elude. 

Anyone who comes into contact with them is asked to call the Marion Co. Sheriff's Department at 205-921-7433.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved. 

  • NewsMore>>

  • Exposed vault discovered at McCalla cemetery

    Exposed vault discovered at McCalla cemetery

    Thursday, July 26 2018 12:20 PM EDT2018-07-26 16:20:44 GMT
    Pine Hill Cemetery (Source: WBRC Video)Pine Hill Cemetery (Source: WBRC Video)
    Pine Hill Cemetery (Source: WBRC Video)Pine Hill Cemetery (Source: WBRC Video)

    Sonya Walls couldn’t believe her eyes when she visited Pine Hill Cemetery in McCalla earlier this week. 

    More >>

    Sonya Walls couldn’t believe her eyes when she visited Pine Hill Cemetery in McCalla earlier this week. 

    More >>

  • 3 Marion Co. inmates captured after overpowering guard

    3 Marion Co. inmates captured after overpowering guard

    Thursday, July 26 2018 11:18 AM EDT2018-07-26 15:18:08 GMT
    Christopher Spain, Thomas Green and Leslie Cameron (Source: Marion Co. Sheriff's Department)Christopher Spain, Thomas Green and Leslie Cameron (Source: Marion Co. Sheriff's Department)

    Marion County authorities are searching for three inmates they say escaped custody by overpowering a guard. 

    More >>

    Marion County authorities are searching for three inmates they say escaped custody by overpowering a guard. 

    More >>

  • Loaded gun discovered at Birmingham airport

    Loaded gun discovered at Birmingham airport

    Thursday, July 26 2018 10:57 AM EDT2018-07-26 14:57:52 GMT
    (Source: TSA)(Source: TSA)

    Police at the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport are investigating after a loaded firearm was discovered at a checkpoint Thursday morning.  

    More >>

    Police at the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport are investigating after a loaded firearm was discovered at a checkpoint Thursday morning.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly