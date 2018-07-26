US-EU trade agreement wins cautious welcome in Germany - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

US-EU trade agreement wins cautious welcome in Germany

BERLIN (AP) - Political and business leaders in Germany, Europe's biggest economy, on Thursday welcomed a deal to defuse trade tensions between the U.S. and the European Union, but relief was tempered with caution that details must still be firmed up.

At a meeting in Washington on Wednesday, President Donald Trump and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker pulled back from the brink of a trade war over autos and agreed to open talks to tear down trade barriers. But the agreement was vague and the coming negotiations with Europe are sure to be contentious.

The talk about cutting trade barriers "sends an important signal of detente," said Dieter Kempf, the head of the Federation of German Industries.

"The tariff spiral in trans-Atlantic trade appears to have been halted for now," he added. "But now deeds must follow words."

Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, who was on a visit to South Korea, celebrated the agreement as evidence that unity among the European Union's 28 members paid off. "We have seen that when Europe is united, our word counts," he said.

"America and Europe are not enemies," Maas said. "I hope that this realization will once again become what it was until recently at the White House: a matter of course."

He said that the results of the meeting in Washington were above expectations and "we will now have some time."

Juncker said the U.S. and the EU have agreed to hold off on new tariffs, suggesting that the United States will suspend plans to start taxing European auto imports - a move that would have marked a major escalation in trade tensions between the allies.

The head of the German Association of the Automotive Industry, Bernhard Mattes, said the agreement is "good news for business and consumers on both sides of the Atlantic."

"What has to be done now is to fill the agreement with life and quickly start negotiations," he added in a statement.

BusinessEurope, an umbrella organization of European business lobbies, declared that "reason has prevailed."

"The agenda for talks between the EU and the U.S. to de-escalate the current trade conflict is the right one," said its president, Pierre Gattaz, adding that "European business is ready to give its contribution in the discussions."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Lawyers: Nassar attacked in prison, deserves resentencing

    Lawyers: Nassar attacked in prison, deserves resentencing

    Wednesday, July 25 2018 11:15 AM EDT2018-07-25 15:15:21 GMT
    Thursday, July 26 2018 6:14 AM EDT2018-07-26 10:14:58 GMT

    Lawyers for imprisoned former sports doctor Larry Nassar are asking that he be re-sentenced by a different judge in the first of the major molestation cases he faced.

    More >>

    Lawyers for imprisoned former sports doctor Larry Nassar are asking that he be re-sentenced by a different judge in the first of the major molestation cases he faced.

    More >>

  • Deal requires Facebook to end discriminatory ad targeting

    Deal requires Facebook to end discriminatory ad targeting

    Wednesday, July 25 2018 3:42 PM EDT2018-07-25 19:42:19 GMT
    Thursday, July 26 2018 6:17 AM EDT2018-07-26 10:17:35 GMT
    Facebook and Washington state have reached a legally binding agreement that requires the tech giant to stop enabling advertisers to unlawfully discriminate in who sees their ads, something the company says it was...More >>
    Facebook and Washington state have reached a legally binding agreement that requires the tech giant to stop enabling advertisers to unlawfully discriminate in who sees their ads, something the company says it was doing already.More >>

  • Trump touts trade win in Illinois steel town as others lose

    Trump touts trade win in Illinois steel town as others lose

    Thursday, July 26 2018 1:26 AM EDT2018-07-26 05:26:27 GMT
    Thursday, July 26 2018 6:16 AM EDT2018-07-26 10:16:46 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson). In this June 28, 2018 photo, senior melt operator Randy Feltmeyer watches a giant ladle as it backs away after pouring its contents of red-hot iron into a vessel in the basic oxygen furnace as part of the process of producing ...(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson). In this June 28, 2018 photo, senior melt operator Randy Feltmeyer watches a giant ladle as it backs away after pouring its contents of red-hot iron into a vessel in the basic oxygen furnace as part of the process of producing ...
    President Donald Trump is set to visit an Illinois steel town east of St. Louis that he often has cited as an example of how his "American First" trade policy will help U.S. workers.More >>
    President Donald Trump is set to visit an Illinois steel town east of St. Louis that he often has cited as an example of how his "American First" trade policy will help U.S. workers.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly