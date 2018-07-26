German FM welcomes US, EU agreement to open trade talks - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

German FM welcomes US, EU agreement to open trade talks

BERLIN (AP) - Germany's foreign minister welcomes an agreement to open talks to tear down trade barriers between the United States and the European Union, which he says show that "the answer to America First can only be: Europe United."

Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Thursday "America and Europe are not enemies ... We are partners and allies with common values and interests."

U.S. President Donald Trump and European leaders pulled back from the brink of a trade war over autos Wednesday.

Trump and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said the U.S. and the EU have agreed to hold off on new tariffs, suggesting that the United States will suspend plans to start taxing European auto imports - a move that would have marked a major escalation in trade tensions between the allies.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Trump touts trade win in Illinois steel town as others lose

    Trump touts trade win in Illinois steel town as others lose

    Thursday, July 26 2018 1:26 AM EDT2018-07-26 05:26:27 GMT
    Thursday, July 26 2018 4:36 AM EDT2018-07-26 08:36:42 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson). In this June 28, 2018 photo, senior melt operator Randy Feltmeyer watches a giant ladle as it backs away after pouring its contents of red-hot iron into a vessel in the basic oxygen furnace as part of the process of producing ...(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson). In this June 28, 2018 photo, senior melt operator Randy Feltmeyer watches a giant ladle as it backs away after pouring its contents of red-hot iron into a vessel in the basic oxygen furnace as part of the process of producing ...
    President Donald Trump is set to visit an Illinois steel town east of St. Louis that he often has cited as an example of how his "American First" trade policy will help U.S. workers.More >>
    President Donald Trump is set to visit an Illinois steel town east of St. Louis that he often has cited as an example of how his "American First" trade policy will help U.S. workers.More >>

  • Lawyers: Nassar attacked in prison, deserves resentencing

    Lawyers: Nassar attacked in prison, deserves resentencing

    Wednesday, July 25 2018 11:15 AM EDT2018-07-25 15:15:21 GMT
    Thursday, July 26 2018 4:19 AM EDT2018-07-26 08:19:24 GMT
    Lawyers for imprisoned former sports doctor Larry Nassar are asking that he be re-sentenced by a different judge in the first of the major molestation cases he faced.More >>
    Lawyers for imprisoned former sports doctor Larry Nassar are asking that he be re-sentenced by a different judge in the first of the major molestation cases he faced.More >>

  • Motorcycle maker to boost output in Poland after EU tariffs

    Motorcycle maker to boost output in Poland after EU tariffs

    Wednesday, July 25 2018 2:51 PM EDT2018-07-25 18:51:01 GMT
    Thursday, July 26 2018 4:16 AM EDT2018-07-26 08:16:45 GMT
    The Minnesota maker of Indian Motorcycles manufactured in northwestern Iowa says it plans to ramp up production of the bikes in Poland in the wake of European tariffs, but that the move will not affect jobs in Iowa...More >>
    The Minnesota maker of Indian Motorcycles manufactured in northwestern Iowa says it plans to ramp up production of the bikes in Poland in the wake of European tariffs, but that the move will not affect jobs in Iowa or any other U.S. plant.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly