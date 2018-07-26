Max Transit likely facing cut in routes due to decreased city funding

Thousands of Max Transit riders might soon need to find a new way to get where they need to go.

Tonya Holman, who uses a Max Transit two to three times a week, relies on the Max buses as her main source of transportation. She uses it mainly to go back and forth to the store and for business

“Nothing has changed just yet, but that is coming,” says BJCTA Board Member Patrick Sellers.

He shared that sentiment during Wednesday's BJCTA board meeting. Presented with a resolution to approve the fiscal year 2019 budget, Sellers pointed out that the city of Birmingham's contribution is about half from the previous year.

In April, Birmingham mayor Randall Woodfin threatened to cut funding if the board didn't meet certain mandates.

“I think those mandates are frivolous and I think it's preposterous,” said Sellers, who added that he believes the mandates have already been met.

But the reality is the major cut could mean slashing bus routes in the city of Birmingham from 20 to about 10.

“Partner with us. You’re punishing the ridership. you're not punishing BJCTA. This is a 38-39-milloin dollar budget. You're not punishing the BJCTA. You're punishing the riders,” Sellers said when speaking to city leaders.

Whoever is to blame, it has riders, like Tonya Holman, concerned about what it will mean for them.,

“I'll be late for a lot of my appointments and sometimes I won't get there at all. It's disappointing,” Holman said.

Board members tabled a vote July 25 on the budget until they figure out which routes will be affected.

