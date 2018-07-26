Exposed vault discovered at McCalla cemetery

Sonya Walls couldn’t believe her eyes when she visited Pine Hill Cemetery in McCalla earlier this week.



“That's a disgrace. You don't do that to people. Period.”



She’s referring to what appears to be an exposed vault located just off the main road of the cemetery, visible for all to see.



“If you can't run the cemetery--get somebody that can,” Walls says emphatically.



Her discovery was made during an attempted visit to her mother’s grave.



Curtee Walls died in 2011.

Sonya says at first the plot was neat and trim, but it didn’t stay that way for long.



"The conditions here are horrible. I can’t even see my mother's headstone. There's poison ivy all around the grave, she explains.



“We’ve had to clean her plot every time we've come.”



But there are other examples of neglect: like grass so tall it hides grave sites, and tombstones slung up against a tree.



Even a pile of burning branches still smoldering while we gathered video,



Some people tell WBRC the owner of the cemetery is Henry "Gip" Gipson, the same man who own's the popular blues joint, Gip's Place.

And when we called, we got a voicemail that identified a Henry Gipson as the owner.

However, as of news time, Gipson had not returned our call. The hole in the ground, remains open and Sonya Walls does not feel safe enough to go search out her mother's plot.



“I’m angry because he did not bury my mother for free. He was paid to do a job and he needs to be held accountable and do that job,” Walls says.



Last year, state legislators approved the formation of a Jefferson County Cemetery Board to handle such complaints.



Board members were appointed in February, however they have yet to hold their first meeting.



Why is that?



We’ve reached out to Senator Jabo Waggoner and Representative Jim Carns to get answers.



We have yet to get a response.

