Donald Trump Jr., wife arrive at court for divorce hearing - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Donald Trump Jr., wife arrive at court for divorce hearing

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File). FILE - In this Monday, April 2, 2018, file photo, Donald Trump Jr., right, and Vanessa Trump, left, arrive to participate in the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washi... (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File). FILE - In this Monday, April 2, 2018, file photo, Donald Trump Jr., right, and Vanessa Trump, left, arrive to participate in the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washi...

NEW YORK (AP) - Donald Trump Jr. and his estranged wife Vanessa have arrived at a courthouse in New York City for a hearing in their divorce case.

Vanessa Trump walked a few feet behind her estranged husband on Thursday.

Vanessa Trump filed for divorce in March. Afterward, they issued a joint statement saying they will "always have tremendous respect for each other."

The 2007 birth of the couple's first child made Donald Trump Sr. a grandfather a decade before he became president.

The Trumps were married in 2005 and have five children.

Former Fox News Channel personality Kimberly Guilfoyle recently left the network amid news that she's dating Donald Trump Jr. She has joined a super PAC supporting the president.

The divorce, initially listed as uncontested, is now contested.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • National politicsPoliticsMore>>

  • White House: Nothing malicious in Trump-Putin omission

    White House: Nothing malicious in Trump-Putin omission

    Wednesday, July 25 2018 2:06 PM EDT2018-07-25 18:06:13 GMT
    Thursday, July 26 2018 9:34 AM EDT2018-07-26 13:34:35 GMT
    (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and U.S. President Donald Trump give a joint news conference at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland, on Monday, July 16, 2018.(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and U.S. President Donald Trump give a joint news conference at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland, on Monday, July 16, 2018.
    The White House says the omission of a key question from the initial version of the official transcript of President Donald Trump's news conference with Vladimir Putin "was by no means malicious.".More >>
    The White House says the omission of a key question from the initial version of the official transcript of President Donald Trump's news conference with Vladimir Putin "was by no means malicious.".More >>

  • Donald Trump Jr., wife arrive at court for divorce hearing

    Donald Trump Jr., wife arrive at court for divorce hearing

    Thursday, July 26 2018 12:16 AM EDT2018-07-26 04:16:33 GMT
    Thursday, July 26 2018 9:34 AM EDT2018-07-26 13:34:31 GMT
    (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File). FILE - In this Monday, April 2, 2018, file photo, Donald Trump Jr., right, and Vanessa Trump, left, arrive to participate in the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washi...(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File). FILE - In this Monday, April 2, 2018, file photo, Donald Trump Jr., right, and Vanessa Trump, left, arrive to participate in the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washi...
    Donald Trump Jr. and his estranged wife Vanessa are expected to appear before a judge in New York City for a hearing in their divorce case.More >>
    Donald Trump Jr. and his estranged wife Vanessa are expected to appear before a judge in New York City for a hearing in their divorce case.More >>

  • Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame star vandalized

    Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame star vandalized

    Wednesday, July 25 2018 9:46 AM EDT2018-07-25 13:46:26 GMT
    Thursday, July 26 2018 9:34 AM EDT2018-07-26 13:34:16 GMT
    A vandal has destroyed President Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.More >>
    A vandal has destroyed President Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly