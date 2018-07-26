House where Rosa Parks sought refuge set for auction - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

House where Rosa Parks sought refuge set for auction

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - The house where Rosa Parks sought refuge after fleeing the South amid death threats is going up for auction with a minimum bid of $1 million.

Auctioneer Guernsey's plans to auction the house Thursday in New York City, and has set a pre-auction estimate of $1 million to $3 million.

Parks moved to Detroit in 1957, two years after refusing to give up her seat on a bus to a white passenger in Montgomery, Alabama.

The tiny wood-framed house was going to be demolished by the city of Detroit when it was rescued by Parks' niece and a Berlin-based American artist who turned it into a work of art.

It was displayed in Rhode Island.

The auction house says Parks' family and artist Ryan Mendoza will split the sale proceeds.

