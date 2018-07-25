B'ham church burglarized twice in 2 days

Thieves target a Birmingham church two days in a row.

This is also the third time in the past few years that Jesus Real Ministry has had to replace stolen items.

Apostle Wanda Stephen said the latest incidents happened Monday and then again on Tuesday.

On Monday, she said the thieves stole musical instruments.

"The took my guitar, my sound system and my microphones," Stephen said.

On Tuesday night she said it was the air conditioning unit.

"They came through the window and took the entire window out . It had to be two people or more doing this because the air conditioning unit was pretty big," Stephen said.

Stephen said this has been frustrating.

"He keeps breaking into the house of the Lord. I want him to know God sees you and God will save your soul. He needs to be locked up and the reason I say that is because if he keeps doing this something can happen to him," she said.

Stephen has been fighting against violence and helped many in the community. She is now calling on the community for help. She is asking for donations to help replace the items that were stolen. Meanwhile , Birmingham Police continues to investigate.

