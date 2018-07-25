Alabama minimum wage lawsuit decision reversed

The city of Birmingham passed legislation to raise the city's minimum wage from $7.25 to $10.10 an hour in 2016,.but state legislators took that power away days later.

At the time, it caused protests and a federal lawsuit.

"It's awesome and I think it's probably long overdue," says city councilman Steven Hoyt.

Hoyt is happy with a federal appeals court decision to allow a 2017 lawsuit to go forward that challenges the state law blocking Birmingham's ability to set the minimum wage.

"I think as well as the economy is doing, particularly in Birmingham, we've got a lot of cranes going up which means that we are economically viable," says Hoyt.

After the state passed a law blocking Birmingham from raising the minimum wage, the Alabama NAACP and the Greater Birmingham Ministries filed a federal lawsuit claiming a majority white Alabama legislature was harming the workers in a majority black city. A federal judge dismissed the suit in 2017 citing no correlation to race, and it's that decision the appeals court reversed Wednesday.

"Birmingham has been the catalyst for civil rights and human rights and I just believe that our economy has dictated that we can support just about anything we want to," says Hoyt.

At the time, a spokesperson for Governor Robert Bentley said the governor believed in having a uniform wage across all areas of the state. And Senator Jabo Waggoner said business owners would have to close their doors if they had to pay workers more money.

"Some people say that's going to kill small businesses, but I don't think so. I think you get a better employee when you pay them well."

The federal appeals court says fast food workers do have a plausible claim that state law is racially discriminating in Birmingham. We'll keep you updated as this lawsuit now moves forward.

