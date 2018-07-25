Free training teach you how to use Narcan on someone who's overdosed

The news of pop star Demi Lavato's apparent overdose is generating an important conversation about the drug that reportedly revived her.

It's called Narcan, a nasal spray that reverses the effects of opioid abuse. Think of it like an EpiPen you would give to someone having an allergic reaction.

With Narcan, you administer it like a nasal spray to help save a life. And during a free training Wednesday, we learned it's not just something a first responder would use.

"Narcan is an opioid antagonist and it reverses the effects of an opioid overdose," said nurse practitioner Sarah Estopinal.

She works with the Jefferson County Health Department to train people on how to use Narcan. After going over the signs of an overdose and rescue breathing, she showed how to administer a dose of Narcan to someone you believe has overdosed.

The training is part of a free monthly program to educate people about Narcan. This comes at a time when opioid overdoses continue to claim thousands of lives.

"It's a public health issue in our county and in our state and we really just wanted to have some boots on the ground for this issue," said Estopinal.

Each participant left with an Opioid Overdose Kit with two doses and instructions.

Estiponal said, usually, a dose of nasal spray costs $135. But a grant and tax payer dollars helped pay for these kits to be distributed for free to anyone who's received this training.

"Law enforcement and emergency responders aren't in our homes with us. They're who we call when we have an emergency. Our friends and family, that's whose there in the thick, and loving people who have addiction," she said. "And that's why I think Narcan needs to be in my hand or your hands."

Jefferson County Health Department partners with Recovery Resource Center to have free training the fourth Wednesday of every month at 5:30.

Contact Jefferson County Department of Health at 205-933-9110 for more information.

