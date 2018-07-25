FIRST ALERT: Hotter temperatures, drier days coming

The forecast is trending hotter and not as muggy. Drier air is moving into the air and this will make the days more comfortable, but expect some hotter temperatures. We'll see highs in the mid-90s in places by Friday. If you have plans to do some work outside or wash the car, the weather is going to work out well.

FIRST ALERT: There is an air quality alert for Jefferson and Shelby counties tomorrow. This is because of excess ozone in the low levels of the atmosphere. The forecast looks dry through much of the weekend. We do expect a small chance for rain on Saturday and a better chance for some scattered showers and storms by Sunday afternoon. Right now the best chances for wet weather will come Monday and Tuesday. Highs through the weekend will reach the mid to upper 80s.

