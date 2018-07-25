Center Point apartment complex shooting under investigation

Jefferson County deputies are investigating a shooting at a Center Point apartment complex.

Sgt. Jack Self says deputies responded to Farrington Apartments for a family argument in the 3000 block of Creek Lane NE. They say an adult female was shot once in the leg. Self says the male suspect left the scene.

Deputies say it was reported the two involved are brother and sister.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

