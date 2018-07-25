Tuscaloosa-area congressional district ranks highest nationally in opioid prescription rate

According to a recent study from Harvard University, two congressional districts in Alabama, including one that includes Tuscaloosa, rank in the top 5 for the number of opioid prescription.

"A lot of people don't think it's here in Tuscaloosa, but it's definitely here in Tuscaloosa," said Nicole Hall, Prevention Coordinator for PRIDE, a local anti-drug abuse group that works with children.

She says the opioid problem has been an issue here for several years.

That Harvard study said Tuscaloosa is in an area that includes the congressional district with the highest prescription opioid rate of any district in America.

"So having the college right here and having so many so many professionals in this area, it can definitely cause an issue," Hall said.

Tuscaloosa mayor Walt Maddox said he started seeing the opioid crisis affect this community three years ago.

"Especially between the ages of 19 to 23 and then when we begin to see heroin overdoses and the trail back to opioids."

Soon after, the city joined a growing list of municipalities suing some drug manufacturers.

"This is beyond the scope of public safety. This is now a public health crisis and it needs to be addressed the way," Maddox said.

Mayor Maddox went on to say that Tuscaloosa is one of many municipalities that are suing pharmaceutical companies some claim are responsible for the opioid crisis.

Maddox said any money the city gets as a result of that lawsuit will go towards law enforcement to fight the drug problem and to outfit vehicles with equipment needed to helped people who have overdosed on opiates.

