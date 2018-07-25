Tuscaloosa clerk severely injured in robbery has died

Tuscaloosa police say a store clerk injured during a weekend robbery has died.

Shelia Britton, 56, died Thursday night. She suffered a severe head injury trying to stop two men accused of stealing cases of beer from the Shell gas station in 700 block of Skyland Blvd.

Family members says Britton worked at the Shell gas station in the 700 block of Skyland Boulevard for nearly 20 years. Tow truck drivers, in particular, got to know her well and appreciated how helpful Britton was to them when it came to helping them get gas quickly and get on the road.

They've banded together and started a GoFundMe page.

The GoFundMe, called Recovery Assistance for Shelia Britton, can be viewed here.

