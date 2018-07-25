Murder warrants issued for 2 men after Tuscaloosa clerk dies

Murder warrants have been issued for two men after a Tuscaloosa store clerk died following injuries she received during a robbery.

Shelia Britton, 56, died Thursday night. She suffered a severe head injury trying to stop two men accused of stealing cases of beer from the Shell gas station in 700 block of Skyland Blvd.

Investigators have issued warrants for Dewan Latrell Hampton and Michael Wayne Burrell. Hampton is being held in the Tuscaloosa County Jail. Burrell is still at large.

Family members says Britton worked at the gas station for nearly 20 years. Tow truck drivers, in particular, got to know her well and appreciated how helpful Britton was to them when it came to helping them get gas quickly and get on the road.

They've banded together and started a GoFundMe page.

The GoFundMe can be viewed here.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.