GoFundMe started for Tuscaloosa clerk severely injured in robbery

Customers who know Shelia Britton well wanted to help her after she suffered a severe head injury during a robbery.

Britton's injury happened while trying to stop two men from stealing beer from the convenience store where she worked. She's listed in critical condition at last check at DCH Regional Medical Center.

Family members says Britton has worked at the Shell gas station in the 700 block of Skyland Boulevard for nearly 20 years. Tow truck drivers, in particular, got to know her well and appreciated how helpful Britton was to them when it came to helping them get gas quickly and get on the road.

They've banded together and started a GoFundMe page to help with Britton's bills since her injury.

"Her financial responsibility doesn't stop. So if that's something small we might do to try to help her at this point then that's what we want to do," Julie Kizziah said.

The GoFundMe, called Recovery Assistance for Shelia Britton, can be viewed here.

