Qualcomm calls off $44B deal for NXP, which lacks Chinese OK

SAN DIEGO (AP) - Qualcomm says it will drop its $44 billion deal to buy Dutch chipmaker NXP Semiconductors by the end of the day Wednesday, a high-profile victim of the rising trade tensions between the U.S and China.
Instead, the San Diego-based chipmaker says it will pay a $2 billion break-up fee and spend up to $30 billion buying back its own stock.
Qualcomm had once hailed the deal, first announced in 2016, as a way to break into markets for automobiles, security and network processing. But the company said the agreement would be allowed to expire as of midnight Wednesday unless China granted last-minute approval.
