New Clay elementary school expected to open in 2020

Chalkville Elementary School is one of the most crowded elementary schools in Jefferson County, but it will one day be a little less crowded.

Bryant Park Elementary, the new elementary school in Clay, will take about 500 of Chalkville Elementary's 1,300-student population.

"Traffic here is really challenging for our bus drivers, parents. It's to ease the traffic congestion. It's to make it better on our lunchroom with as many students going through the lunchroom each day," said Rod Johnson, principal at Chalkville Elementary.

The new Bryant Park Elementary School will cost about $20 million. Construction should begin in early January. It will be built at the site of the Bryant Park off of Springville Road. Jefferson County School Superintendent Craig Pouncey says it will benefit a lot students who now have to travel 15 miles from home.

"Jefferson County at the time couldn't build a new school. so we transferred them to the Pinson area. This will allow those children to come back home," Pouncey said.



Pouncey said they are looking at specializing the academic programs at some of the three elementary schools in the area.

"One would be like AMSTI or science themed school The other would be for performing arts and one would standard," Pouncey said.

Construction should start around January 1 and should be finished by fall of 2020.

