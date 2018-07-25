Banned pedicure tool can lead to infection

There's been a recent word of warning for people who use nail salons for pedicures.

In June, North Carolina resident Tracy Martinez went for a pedicure at a place she said on Facebook was "very clean." However, the next day she developed chills and a fever. Two days later, her leg was inflamed.

Martinez had an infection called Cellulites. She says she got sick from two cuts on her foot from a callus cutter.

The news shocked Markiesha Powell, who lives in Birmingham.

"It's a problem because if you go to a nail shop you have to be careful what people put on your skin. People don't know what' s wrong with your skin." Powell said.



In North Carolina and Alabama, it's illegal to use a callus cutter - or razor. The Alabama Board of Cosmetology and Barbering said some salons violate the ban, facing fines and suspensions.

"Its really not uncommon that something like that could happen now the extent of what happened was unusual." said Dr. Edward Khan with the Jefferson County Public Health Dept.



Martinez wants to warn people about the danger. Dr. Khan advises what you should look for if you develop an infection.

"The first sign of any local infection there may be some pain in the area. Tenderness maybe a little bit of oozing." Khan said.

Powell plans to be cautious.

"its real bad. You have to be real cautious about what people do to you." Powell said.

