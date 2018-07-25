Changes made to Auburn's game day security measures

There's still some time for Auburn fans to get their tickets ahead of the season, but they need to be aware of some security changes on the plains.

Auburn University officials say that there are a few security-related things that the fans should be aware of on game days. The clear bag policy will still be in full affect, however, last year non-clear bags could be checked for free outside of the stadium. This year, it'll cost you.

"You know we have a clear bag policy in Jordan-Hare Stadium for football, and you can bring in a 12x12x6 bag- clear bag. If you bring other bags that do not conform to this, that are not clear, then in years past we've been able to check the bags in a location outside of the stadium. This year, it'll actually cost $5 to check the bag. So that is a change for this year," said Interim Executive Director of Campus Safety and Security Chance Corbett.

There's no word on why the change is taking place.

Officials also said that they are eliminating all smoking inside of the stadium this football season.

Auburn's first home game will be versus Alabama State on Sept. 8.

