Changes made to Auburn's game day security measures

In North Carolina and Alabama, it's illegal to use a callus cutter - or razor. The Alabama Board of Cosmetology and Barbering said some salons violate the ban, facing fines and suspensions.More >>
Parents University provides parents a chance to learn about the peer pressures that teens face and how they can intervene before it is too late. They will also learn the effects of drugs and alcohol on the adolescent brain.More >>
She ran 135 miles through Death Valley in 30 hours and nine minutes to land her on the national podium finishing third in the female division and ninth overall.More >>
What can you do to get help on your hospital bill?More >>
We’ve enjoyed a couple of days with below average temperatures, however, now it is back to summer mode in Alabama. Highs will be reaching the low 90s this afternoon and our rainfall forecast is right on track.More >>
The clear bag policy will still be in full affect, however, last year non-clear bags could be checked for free outside of the stadium. This year, it'll cost you.More >>
A strong point of Auburn's football team last season was the defense so why do people still think they're underrared?More >>
All week teams from the SEC traveled to Atlanta for the annual Media Days.More >>
The Auburn Tigers are no stranger to opening their season with a big name opponent as of late.More >>
Wednesday, Nick Saban and Gus Malzahn were named to the preseason watch list for the 2018 Dodd Trophy.More >>
The Southeastern Conference Media Days are less than a week away and on Wednesday, a full list of players representing their schools was released.More >>
Bruce Pearl has added another assistant to his coaching staff at Auburn. Friday the university announced the addition of Ira Bowman.More >>
There’s also a 16,000 square-foot locker room renovation project in the works. Officials say that all construction should be completed by the first home game.More >>
Davis Daniel has chosen to put his professional baseball dreams on hold and will return for his junior season.More >>
Wil Dalton drove in two runs, Deacon Liput homered for the second time in three games and top-seeded Florida roughed up No. 1 draft pick Casey Mize and Auburn 8-2 Saturday in the opening game of a best-of-three...More >>
