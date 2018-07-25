Parents University teaches parents issue children face

Compact 20/20 is sending parents back to school before their kids go back next month.

Parents University provides parents a chance to learn about the peer pressures that teens face and how they can intervene before it is too late. They will also learn the effects of drugs and alcohol on the adolescent brain.

Officer Isaac Cruz with the Pelham Police Department is helping lead Parents University. He says parents need to proactive in their child's life.

"The things that we see at school I mean the kids bring pills experimenting with all different drugs are coming up now days so those are the things that really shock me," he said.

