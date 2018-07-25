Environmental group: will sue over Toyota plant plans

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) - An environmental group says it will sue Mazda Toyota Manufacturing USA and an Alabama city over plans for a $1.6 billion factory that the group says will damage habitat of a rare fish.

News media report that the Center for Biological Diversity told a federal court Wednesday that the Huntsville-area project threatens to pollute springs in one of two sites where spring pygmy sunfish live.

The automakers' joint venture resumed construction Tuesday, saying construction had been suspended since July 9 to work with the city, the group and others on protections for the fish. The company said it showed the group what it's doing.

Wednesday's filing is a required step before filing a lawsuit under the Endangered Species Act.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.