Roy Moore sues PAC over ads about misconduct accusations

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Defeated Senate candidate Roy Moore has filed a defamation lawsuit against a super PAC that ran an advertising blitz focused on sexual misconduct accusations against him during the campaign.

Moore's attorney Melissa Isaak announced the lawsuit against Highway 31 and related individuals on Wednesday. Isaak said the group ran defamatory ads during the 2017 race.

A spokesman for Highway 31 did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

During the U.S. Senate race, several women said Moore sexually pursued them decades ago when they were teens and he was in his 30s. He denied the claims.

Moore is currently suing four of the women. One of the women has a defamation lawsuit against Moore.

He has also threatened a lawsuit after being duped into appearing on Sacha Baron Cohen's new television series.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.